GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday a $232 million facility for microreactors is planned for Gadsden.

The Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation site will create 250 jobs and is set to be the nation’s first commercial-scale microreactor production facility, according to a press release by the governor’s office.

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation is a Seattle-based company that works with microreactor technologies and produces its Micro-Modular Reactor. According to USNC, its goal is “reliable zero-carbon energy anywhere” by developing both the MMR and TRISO particle fuel.

The Gadsden facility will employ technical and professional workers in a highly automated MMR assembly plant. The facility is expected to manufacture, assemble, test and inspect the non-radiological modules needed to construct its advanced microreactors. USNC mentioned radioactive material will not be used or stored at the facility.

The MMR includes features such as reduced power and low project development costs, security of supply, safety and environmental protection. The goal of the Gadsden plant is to have the capacity to produce 10 complete MMR units per year. The 578,000 square foot facility is set to be next to the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport.

“Alabama is home to an impressive array of highly innovative companies, so our state is an ideal place for Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.’s new advanced microreactor assembly plant,” Ivey said in release. “This unique facility will benefit the Gadsden community through a significant investment and the creation of good jobs, while also reinforcing Alabama’s reputation for cutting-edge manufacturing operations.”

Construction is set to begin in 2024, and the facility is expected to be operational in 2027. Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford said in a release the facility is a game changer for Gadsden and that USNC’s selection of Gadsden proves what he’s known all of his life about the unmatched grit and capability of the city’s workforce.

