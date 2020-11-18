Governor appoints Cam Ward to lead Alabama parole board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state legislator who has been involved in prison reform and criminal justice issues will take over as director of the state parole board.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the appointment of Sen. Cam Ward of Alabaster to the position on Tuesday.

Ward takes over from Charlie Graddick, who resigned recently amid criticism over the slowing pace of paroles during his tenure. Ward is the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and has worked on issues related to corrections and courts.

Ivey says in a statement that Ward’s experience will help him both follow the law and help people reenter society after prison.

