Gov. Kay Ivey orders flags lowered in honor of slain Huntsville police officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — In the three days since Ofc. Billy Fred Clardy III of the Huntsville Police Department was killed in the line of duty, Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all flags across Alabama to be lowered in his memory.

In a memo released Monday by her office, Ivey directed all flags to be flown half-staff Tuesday until sunset of that day in honor of Clardy, a longtime veteran of the HPD who was shot and killed Friday night.

LaJeromeny Brown, 41, of Tennessee was subsequently arrested and charged with capital murder in Clardy’s death.

“Let us remember the life and service of Officer Clardy, who was a 14-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department and a decorated veteran of the United States Army,” Ivey wrote in the memo. “We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife and five children, the Huntsville Police Department and the city of Huntsville.”

A funeral will be held for Clardy Tuesday at Mayfair Church of Christ with a viewing going from noon to 2 p.m.

