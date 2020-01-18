Gov. Kay Ivey on list of 10 most popular governors in the country

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is on a list of the 10 most popular governors in the U.S., according to a recent poll.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Morning Consult conducted 493,910 surveys with registered U.S. voters across the country to determine the Fourth Quarter 2019 Governor Rankings. The survey found that Ivey had an approval rate of 58%, ranking her at No. 10. Ivey’s disapproval rate is 28% while her net approval was up 30 points.

10 most popular governors

1. Mark Gordon, R-Wyoming

2. Larry Hogan, R-Maryland

3. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts

4. Phil Scott, R-Vermont

5. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire

6. Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota

7. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida

8. Greg Abbott, R-Texas

9. Asa Hutchinson, R-Arkansas

10. Kay Ivey, R-Alabama

10 least popular governors

1. David Ige, D-Hawaii

2. Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky

3. Gina Raimondo, D-Rhode Island

4. Ned Lamont, D-Connecticut

5. Kate Brown, D-Oregon

6. Kristi Noem, R-South Dakota

7. Janet Mills, D-Maine

8. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia

9. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska

10. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York

LATEST STORIES