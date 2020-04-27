MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A representative from Gov.Kay Ivey’s office released a statement to WHNT News 19, saying the governor and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris were working over the weekend to firm up a timetable to reopen the state.
The spokesperson says we will probably hear an announcement on Tuesday as to how Alabama will “gradually phase in business.”
On Monday, she was reportedly on a conference call with President Donald Trump to talk about the coronavirus.
LATEST POSTS
- Gov. Kay Ivey likely announcing plan for reopening Alabama businesses Tuesday
- White House cancels Monday Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- WATCH LIVE: UAB to provide updates on the current state of COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE: City of Fultondale, Day of Remembrance and prayer
- WATCH: Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening; WHO speaks as the US has over 967K cases, 54K deaths