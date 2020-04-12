Gov. Kay Ivey declares State of Emergency ahead of inclement weather

This image posted on Twitter account of Stechshultsy shows tornado-hit Jefferson City. MO., Thursday, May 23, 2019. The National Weather Service has confirmed a large and destructive tornado has touched down in Missouri’s state capital, causing heavy damage and trapping multiple people in the wreckage of their homes.(Stechshultsy via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, the state of Alabama is bracing for the potential for severe weather.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency as the weather has the potential to produce tornadoes. Storm shelters and safe rooms have opened across the state to help communities during this time.