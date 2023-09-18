MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $5.5 million in grants to support efforts to make Alabama roads safer.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. ADECA manages programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants: