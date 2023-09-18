MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $5.5 million in grants to support efforts to make Alabama roads safer.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. ADECA manages programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.
Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:
- $1.58 million to the Franklin County Commission for the North Central Alabama Highway Safety Office.
- $1.2 million for the Southeast Alabama Regional Highway Safety Office at Enterprise State Community College.
- $1.05 million to the Mobile County Commission for the Southwest Regional Highway Safety Office.
- $1.54 million to ALEA whose state troopers cover the entire state. Funds will also be used for training officers in how to spot signs of someone experiencing a mental health crisis and/or drug or medical disorders.
- $189,869 to the Office of Prosecution Services for a Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor who will assist law enforcement agencies across Alabama.