Gov. Kay Ivey awards $6.8 million for domestic violence, sexual assault resources in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday a total of $6.8 million in grants that will be awarded to help provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims as well as training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies.
These funds, made available by the U.S. Department of Justice, will help provide things like crisis lines, counseling, safe shelter, advocacy, prevention services, referrals, and prevention services.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will distribute the grants to a wide range of programs across Alabama. Below is a list showing different organizations where the money will go across the state:
Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe): $62,045
Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile, Clarke, Washington): $55,000
Penelope House (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, Washington): Two grants totaling $421,804
City of Andalusia (Covington): $134,400
The House of Ruth Inc. (Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike): $79,176
SABRA Sanctuary Inc. (Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter, Wilcox): $167,200
Legal Services Alabama, Inc. (Autauga, Bullock, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Pike): $82,984
Family Sunshine Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery): $110,575
Columbus Alliance for Battered Women, Inc. (Russell): $42,990
Rape Counselors of East Alabama (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Russell, Tallapoosa): $152,000
SafeHouse of Shelby County Inc. (Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Shelby): Three grants totaling $868,504
King’s Home (Jefferson, Shelby): $480,960.
SAN Inc., better known as Turning Point (Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa): $50,908
Domestic Violence Intervention Center (Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Tallapoosa): $85,000
2nd Chance Inc. (Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, Talladega): Three grants totaling $573,146
Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Walker): $27,448
Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Jefferson, Marshall, St. Clair, Shelby, Walker): $92,377
Victim Services of Cullman Inc. (Cullman, Winston): Two grants totaling $98,853
Safeplace, Inc. (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Winston): $120,000
One Place of the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion): Two grants totaling $171,680
Domestic Violence Crisis Services (Marshall): Two grants totaling $244,802
Crisis Services of North Alabama, Inc. (Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Morgan): Three grants totaling$1.1 million
Crisis Center Inc. (Blount, Jefferson, St. Clair, Walker): $496,000
Tuscaloosa SAFE Center (Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa): $195,000
Family Services of North Alabama (DeKalb, Marshall): $170,000
AshaKiran (Jackson, Limestone, Madison): $153,869
Alabama Coalition Against Rape (statewide): $223,200
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa): $357,000