Gov. Kay Ivey announces completion of radiation treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The following has been released by the Office of the Governor State of Alabama:

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued the following statement after the completion of her radiation treatment:

Three weeks ago, I announced that during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a tiny, isolated malignancy on my lung. The day after I shared this news, I went in for an outpatient procedure, which allowed me to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments.

In a continued commitment to being fully transparent, I am happy to report that I have completed my radiation treatments. My doctor and I believe that based on the early stage it was discovered and the type of treatment it required, I expect to make a full recovery.

I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early.

I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me. My blessings in life absolutely include serving the good people of Alabama. Your constant prayers and support enable me to continue leading our great state into a promising future.

Together, we will build a better Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.

Gov. Kay Ivey