Gov. Ivey’s and her ‘mini me’ meet up at Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fourth-grader Cate McGriff was invited to the Capitol Friday to meet Gov. Kay Ivey, the inspiration behind her Halloween costume.
Cate and her family got a tour of the governor’s office and even got to stand up at the podium where Ivey gives her COVID-19 press conferences.
Gov. Ivey also showed Cate a photo from when she was an intern for then Gov. Lurleen Wallace and got to sit at the governor’s desk. The two recreated the photo with Cate behind the desk and Ivey to her right.
Check out some more photos from McGriff’s visit to the Capitol:
