Gov. Ivey visits hometown ahead of Alabama bicentennial celebration

CAMDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, Alabama will celebrate its 200th birthday.

But on Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off the final leg of the state’s Bicentennial tour in her home town of Camden at the Wilcox Female Institute.

Ivey said that over the last year, she has visited all 67 counties across the state and wanted to end at a place that’s familiar.

“I am sure glad to be home,” Ivey said.

The governor was joined by Camden Mayor Bill Creswell, Wilcox County Commissioner Bill Albritton, as well as other local officials. Ivey said for the next century, she wants to make sure Alabama keeps growing.

“Certainly, we want to keep the economy going and keep everybody working and get more people that are not working to work,” she said.

State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, who represents Wilcox County, talked about Alabama’s past, present and future.

“We’ve crossed some many rivers and dealt with so many mountains, we have come a long way, we have a long way to go,” Sanders-Fortier said.

On Saturday, bicentennial celebrations will continue with a big parade in downtown Montgomery.

