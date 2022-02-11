SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey visited Hale County Friday morning to survey damages caused by a tornado on February 3 in the Mason Bend community.

Jimmie Green was glad to see the Governor. His home was a total loss and he spent this week demolishing the home with a bulldozer. He wants assistance to help rebuild.

“We are going to keep holding on to our faith and we believe that God will come here and do greater things. We are just going through a test right now but we do need assistance. We need it bad, real bad, we aren’t talking about next month or next year we need assistance now,” Green said.

Ivey and her team took a brief tour of the damaged houses and addressed the media. The Governor says the mission was to see the destruction and later on down the road, figure what, if anything, the state can do to help storm victims.

“We have one loss of life which is one too many and we are still praying for those still in the hospital critically injured and we know these are serious times and we are here from my office to listen to the local people here to hear what you need and we will go back to the state to see what we can do to help as well,” Ivey said.

The Alabama State EMA says the tornado disaster in Sawyerville will possibly not qualify for FEMA assistance. 60 homes were damaged and 20 were destroyed.