Gov. Ivey urging schools to return to in-person learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a statement urging school systems in the state to return to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place,” Gov. Ivey said in the statement.

The governor issued the statement Tuesday, just a day after UAB Hospital announced it was caring for its highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

Gov. Ivey cited the fact that there are nearly 9,800 students fewer students enrolled in this academic year. She said this will result in “critical learning loss for our students today but will also likely lead to an equally negative impact on the readiness of the workforce in year to come.”

“As we begin the holiday season and contemplate a return to a normalcy in 2021, I strongly urge our education leadership on both the state and local levels to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Gov. Ivey also said her administration will work closely with State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey to ensure that students are ready to return in 2021.