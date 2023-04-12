GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an announcement Wednesday, April 12, regarding the Birmingham Northern Beltline.

She will be joined by Congressman Gary Palmer as well as dozens of local officials and business leaders.

They will be discussing the benefits of the Birmingham Northern Beltline, which aims to correct the problem of Birmingham not having a connected interstate route.

The announcement will take place at 3:00 p.m. central time at the Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main Street, in the Magnolia Room.

