Gov. Ivey to make stop in Birmingham to advocate summer learning on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey will be making a stop in Birmingham to spotlight the benefits of summer learning programs across the state.

The Alabama governor will be joined by state advocates for high-quality summer learning at the Birmingham Summer Institute on the 150 block of Daniel Payne Drive. Dr. Briana Morton, executive director of College Admissions Made Possible, and Summer Adventures in Learning chairman Jim Wooten will be in attendance.

Wednesday’s tour is being organized by the Birmingham-based Summer Adventures in Learning (SAIL) to celebrate National Summer Learning Week – an annual demonstration of high-quality summer learning programs across the country.

SAIL facilitates assessments, peer learning, and funding opportunities for summer learning programs to ensure high-quality summer learning programs thrive across the state.

