Gov. Ivey to light state Christmas tree

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will light the state Christmas tree this week.

“As we approach the Christmas season, many employees and volunteers are making preparations here at the Capitol, and I know we are all looking forward to lighting the official state Christmas Tree Friday evening,” Gov. Ivey said. “I invite all Alabamians, friends and neighbors to join us here at the Capitol for that special occasion. This is always a wonderful event and serves as such a great reminder of the spirit of hope that Christmas brings.”

This year’s tree is a 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen’s Farm in Bullock County. The tree, being displayed on the front steps of the Capitol has 37,000 lights strung on its branches and is adorned with special bicentennial ornaments to celebrate Alabama’s 200 years of statehood.

The lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Alabama Capitol. The public is invited to attend.

The 151st Army National Guard Band and other musical performances will begin at 5 p.m. The theme of the ceremony is “Every light a prayer for peace.”

