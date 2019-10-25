Gov. Ivey stands behind Trump despite calls for impeachment

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite calls from the Democratic party to impeach President Donald Trump, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is continuing to support him.

In a statement sent out Friday, Ivey issued a statement in support of Trump. Ivey supported Trump during the last presidential election in 2016.

Here is the full statement:

“We are witnessing an injustice on our democracy. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress are making an attempt to impeach the president through the press via leaks and conjecture. This appears to be purely political when you offer no due process and zero transparency. When we elected President Trump in 2016, Alabamians and the American people sought progress. We wanted stronger infrastructure, a booming economy, and security for all American citizens. President Trump and his Administration are fighting to do that. Congress has a job to do on behalf of the American people, not this political charade we are currently witnessing.

“I say Congress should take a page out of our book here in Alabama. Our achievements are accomplished through strong, bipartisan efforts, and we are seeing great progress for that.

“President Trump has my steadfast and full support as he works to better our nation.”

Ivey, who was elected to her first full term in office in 2018, recently completed radiation treatment for lung cancer.

