OAKMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey stopped by Oakman Middle School to talk about the progress of high-speed internet expansion in Walker County.

Last year, Ivey announced funding to expand broadband access in rural parts of the state. Through grants from the Alabama broadband accessibility fund, nearly $12 million worth of projects have helped improve connectivity in Oakman.

Governor Ivey says this is just the beginning for a wirelessly-connected state.

“The mission to deliver all Alabamians the ability to connect to high-speed internet is a journey not a short trip,” Ivey said. “I’m proud to report today that in Walker County and all across our state, we are making great progress on that journey.”

Principal Bart Lockhart said with the internet playing a vital role in education today, this work will also help better serve students.

“We live in a digital world and this enables us to have virtual days and things like that where students can be at home and do work and use the technology that right now we don’t have in our rural community,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart said currently only about half of their students have good connectivity and he looking forward to seeing that improve in the future.

These projects will help connect nearly 2,200 households and businesses in the area.