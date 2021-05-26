Gov. Ivey signs bill banning curbside voting

FILE – In this May 5, 2020 file photo, Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Mich. This year, Republicans across the country have zeroed in on mail voting and enacted new limits on a process that exploded in popularity during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey signed two bills today concerning methods of voting in the state of Alabama.

House Bill 285 bans curbside voting and requires ballots to be completed inside precincts while House Bill 314 updates the state’s process in change-of-address for voters to maintain integrity of voting rolls.

“Our freedom of speech is rooted in our ability to vote,” Ivey said in a press release. “A strong election process is what sets our democracy apart from every other country in the world. I appreciate the bipartisan efforts of Rep. Allen and Rep. Scott to ensure Alabama’s election process remains free, fair and highly ethical.”

In addition to these bills, Gov. Ivey signed the Alabama Voter Confidence Act on May 24. This will authorize the Secretary of State and three probate judges to conduct a one-time post-election audit following the November 8, 2022, General Election to confirm the accuracy of the originally reported outcome.

The audit, which will be conducted no earlier than November 30, 2022, and no later than January 31, 2023, will occur at one voting location in each of the three counties selected for auditing. Results from the post-election audit will be made public by posting on the county courthouse door in the three counties as well as on the website of the Secretary of State.

“We are excited to partner with county probate judges, sheriffs and other local election officials in an effort to increase voter confidence in Alabama elections,” Secretary of State John H. Merrill commented in an announcement released by his office.

The release asked readers to note that this is only a pilot audit. In order for audits to become a routine occurrence, additional legislation will be required.

