Gov. Ivey settles $49M in virus-related education aid

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gov. Kay Ivey says nearly $49 million in federal virus response aid will pay to boost internet access for students, offer digital textbooks and help with other education budget needs.

The dollars come from an education relief fund created by Congress that allows governors to determine the spending plans.

Alabama’s Republican governor is sending her state’s allocation to the state education department.

She announced the plans Monday, saying $26 million will be targeted to programs aimed at closing student achievement gaps; $10 million will equip school buses with WiFi capabilities; $9 million will provide school tutoring resources; and $4 million will be used for digital textbook and library resources.

LATEST POSTS