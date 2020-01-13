Gov. Ivey remains noncommittal on refugee settlements in Alabama

FILE-In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019 file photo released by the state shows Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signing a bill that virtually outlaws abortion in the state, in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, has blocked an Alabama abortion ban that would have made the procedure a felony at any stage of pregnancy in almost all cases. (Hal Yeager/Alabama Governor’s Office via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is remaining uncommitted on whether Alabama will accept the resettlement of new refugees.

Alabama is one of a handful of states that hasn’t announced a decision after President Donald Trump said agencies must get written permission from state and local officials when they want to resettle refugees beyond June 2020.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday the governor’s office is still undecided. She says it’s considering Trump’s decision and consulting with the State Department and other entities.

