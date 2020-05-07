Gov. Ivey recognizes National Day of Prayer, prays for Alabama during coronavirus pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey recognized National Day of Prayer by sending a message to the people of Alabama.
Ivey recorded a video that was sent on her social media pages.
“My fellow Alabamians,-Kay Ivey
Today, Alabama joins the rest of the country in observing the 69th National Day of Prayer. This day of prayer has been part of our heritage since it was declared by the first Continental Congress in 1775. The United States Congress in 1952 approved a joint resolution setting aside a day each year to pray for our nation and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can think of no better time to pray for our country, our state, and one another. I certainly believe that prayer changes things.
As your governor, I ask you to join me in praying for our state and I echo the prayer from Numbers 6:24-26: “May the Lord bless you and keep you, make his face shine on you and be gracious to you, may he turn his face toward you, and give you peace.
May God bless you and the great state of Alabama.”
Ivey has used the Bible in different ways to assure Alabama residents that better days are ahead.
