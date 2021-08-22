Gov. Ivey posts photos of her welcoming former President Trump to Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey posted pictures on her twitter account showing her welcome former President Donald Trump to Alabama before his rally in Cullman.

In the post, Ivey claimed that the Trump Administration and the Ivey Administration worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. She also expressed thrill to welcome the former president back to “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Trump took the stage Saturday night at the York Farms in Cullman for his “Save America” campaign. The event started at 2 p.m. and featured a number of vendors, music and several speakers. Prior to the event, organizers said that it would draw approximately 40,000 people to the area.

On Thursday, the Cullman City Council declared a state of emergency in the city due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The last time Trump visited Alabama was on November 9, 2019, when he and former First Lady Melania Trump went to Tuscaloosa to watch the Crimson Tide play LSU.