Gov. Ivey orders flags to be lowered Tuesday in remembrance of those killed in Lee County tornadoes

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of those who were killed in the tornadoes in Lee County one year ago.

“In the aftermath of this horrific tragedy, Lee County residents have proven their strength and resiliency in rebuilding their broken communities,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Tomorrow, I encourage all Alabamians to reflect upon the memory of those we lost one year ago.”

On March 3, 2019, 23 people were killed after an EF-2 and EF-4 tornado tore through Lee County. 98 people were injured and 230 homes were destroyed completely.

This comes after Smiths Station announced they would hold a minute of silence Tuesday to honor the victims.

The order has instructed all flags to be lowered until sunset Tuesday.

