Gov. Ivey issues statement on severe weather impacting the state

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo Republican Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after she won the election at a watch party in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey said she should not have worn blackface in a college skit, but said she has no plan to resign over something that happened 52 years ago. Ivey told reporters Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that “she should not have done that” and it’s important to apologize. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement in response to Monday’s storm that impacted parts of Alabama and killed several people in the state:

“This morning, I began the process of calling local leaders who were affected by last night’s storm. I join the community of Town Creek in grieving the loss of a husband and wife. While most of us slept through the storm, a family is waking up today devastated. I will be praying for their family and the community, and I offer any assistance from the state that is available as they start the process of rebuilding.

I urge everyone to remember those who were affected, whether it be those who have lost family members, those who were injured or those who lost their homes. We must support our neighbors during the days to come and remind them they are not alone. I also want to thank Alabama’s first responders who were out in the middle of the storm, risking their own lives, to protect and aid their fellow Alabamians.”

LATEST POSTS