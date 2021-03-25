Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of severe weather

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for 28 counties in the state due to expected severe weather Thursday.

The ordinance will go into effect starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and last until further notice. The counties affected by this include:

Bibb

Blount

Choctaw

Colbert

Cullman

DeKalb

Fayette

Franklin

Greene

Hale

Jackson

Jefferson

Lamar

Lauderdale

Lawrence

Limestone

Madison

Marengo

Marion

Marshall

Morgan

Perry

Pickens

Shelby

Sumter

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Winston

“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather,” Gov. Ivey said. ” I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”

