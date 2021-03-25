Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for 28 counties in the state due to expected severe weather Thursday.
The ordinance will go into effect starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and last until further notice. The counties affected by this include:
- Bibb
- Blount
- Choctaw
- Colbert
- Cullman
- DeKalb
- Fayette
- Franklin
- Greene
- Hale
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Limestone
- Madison
- Marengo
- Marion
- Marshall
- Morgan
- Perry
- Pickens
- Shelby
- Sumter
- Tuscaloosa
- Walker
- Winston
“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather,” Gov. Ivey said. ” I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”
