Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to flooding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency after the state saw massive flooding so far this month.

By issuing the SOE for all 67 counties in the state, Gov. Ivey is directing state agencies to exercise their authority to help assist communities most affected by the flooding.

“The significant amount of rain that has fallen across Alabama over the last few weeks has caused flooding in several portions of the state,” Gov. Ivey said. “We assured our citizens that we would be prepared to help however needed, which is why I have decided to issue a State of Emergency. This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level.”

The SOE will also allow local education authorities to appeal to the State Superintendent of Education for relief in fulfilling days missed due to the weather with no loss to the income of school employees.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings says that the SOE will also help the state get the resources needed to respond to future impacts caused by flooding as well.

LATEST POSTS