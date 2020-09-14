Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Sally heads to Gulf Coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Sally heads towards the Gulf Coast of Alabama Monday.

The storm is expected to reach hurricane status as it makes landfall in or near Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The issuance also directs the Alabama National Guard to be on standby to be activated to the affected areas.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

