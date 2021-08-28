Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency for southern, western counties ahead of Ida landfall

(WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for several southern and western Alabama counties ahead of Hurricane Ida’s anticipated landfall.

The state of emergency is effective beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The North Alabama counties included in the state of emergency are Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, and Lauderdale.

Other counties covered in the order include Baldwin, Bibb, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Mobile, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox, and Winston counties.

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions,” Ivey said. “With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency.”

“We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system,” Ivey continued. “I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”