Gov. Ivey declares Juneteenth as state holiday for Alabama

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: People participate in a march in Brooklyn for both Black Lives Matter and to commemorate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020 in New York City. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read orders in Galveston, Texas stating all enslaved people in Texas were free according to federal law. As the nation comes to terms from a number of recent killings of black Americans by police, Juneteenth is being celebrated and recognized throughout the country in marches, memorials and services. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has declared Juneteenth as a state holiday following President Joe Biden’s declaration of making June 18 a national holiday.

Upon @POTUS’ signature this afternoon declaring #Juneteenth as a federal holiday, I’ve authorized tomorrow, June 18, 2021, as a holiday for state employees.



View the full memo here: https://t.co/s1ZZUU19iw. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/ucdbY9hTlo — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 17, 2021

“All state offices will be closed on that date, except those in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel. If it is necessary for any employee to work on that day, they should be allowed time off as soon thereafter as possible,” a press release from the governor read.

President Biden signed legislation into law Thursday marking the day that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered.

The order by Ivey will go into effect Friday.