Gov. Ivey ‘cured’ of cancer, doctor says

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo, newly appointed Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, center, attends a federalism event with governors in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. Ivey on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, marked her 100th day in office after being catapulted to the governorship by the sudden, scandal-tinged […]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that her doctor has announced her cancer diagnosis is cured.

In a statement released by the governor’s office, Ivey’s physician, Dr. Alex Whitley, says he considers her “to be cured.”

Gov. Ivey was diagnosed as having stage 1 lung cancer back in September. She has since gone through treatment to get rid of the malignancy.

She thanked everyone who helped her along the way throughout her treatment:

“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life. “I am also incredibly grateful to my dedicated team of physicians who have been candid with me during this entire process. Alabama is home to world-renown researchers and innovators in medicine, and I am so very proud of the work they do in our state. “Most of all,” she added, “I want to thank the good people of our great state for your many prayers and continued support. As I travel throughout Alabama, I have been reminded at every stop that Alabamians are the most thoughtful and loving people one will ever meet. I have been humbled by your support during my recovery, and it is my life’s highest honor to serve as your governor. “As we start a New Year, I am both hopeful and excited that we can continue moving Alabama forward. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey

