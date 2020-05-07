Gov. Ivey criticizes lawmakers for taking control of relief cash

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is blasting legislators for seizing control of the state’s coronavirus relief money.

The governor challenged them to spend it wisely and said she won’t call a needed special session until they disclose their plans.

Ivey issued a tersely worded statement about the relief money that has become a subject on contention between the Republican governor and Republican-controlled Alabama Legislature. Ivey issued the statement before lawmakers voted on budget bills.

“Finally, I advised Chairman [Steve] Clouse that I will not call the Legislature back into a Special Session unless and until they provide the people of Alabama – in advance – a full, detailed and public list of how the money will be spent in exact amounts, down to the penny. I have already seen one “wish list” that includes a new $200 million statehouse for the Legislature. To me, that is totally unacceptable and not how President Trump and Congress intended for this money to be spent,” the statement read.

Lawmakers have indicated they want a say in how the state’s roughly $1.7 billion from the coronavirus rescue package is spent.

