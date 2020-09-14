Gov. Ivey: Beaches to close as Sally becomes hurricane in Gulf Coast

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an order that will temporarily close the beaches as Tropical Storm Sally was upgraded to Hurricane Sally Monday afternoon.

The order says beaches will close starting at 3 p.m. Monday. This includes all “sandy shoreline” touching the Gulf of Mexico. Privately and publicly owned beaches are all included as well as beach access points.

Gov. Ivey’s order also recommends citizens living near the coast that could be subjected to Hurricane Sally to evacuate the area starting at 3 p.m. as well.

The storm is expected to hit parts of Mobile and Baldwin Counties during its path through the Gulf Coast.

