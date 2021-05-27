Gov. Ivey awards Calhoun County with COVID-19 community development grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded $1.6 million to assist Calhoun, Mobile and Montgomery counties with continued efforts to overcome the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These awards come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program.

Ivey will announce additional cities and counties that will receive a grant as applications are processed. The grant funds are required to be spent on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.

“Our counties have shown remarkable abilities in navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic and getting back to the duties at hand,” said Ivey in a written statement. “I am hopeful these funds will help speed up that process as the recovery from COVID-19 continues.”

Calhoun County was awarded $600,000 to provide three mobile medical units that can be used for COVID testing and vaccinations as well as other future needs.

Montgomery County was awarded $300,000 and will help supply food to qualified low to moderate income families.

Mobile County was awarded $700,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for emergency officials and first responders. Additionally, funds will be used for local food banks to help low to moderate income families in the county.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made the funds available to support COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; rental, mortgage and utility assistance; assistance to food banks and pantries; job creation and business assistance and related projects to provide pandemic relief.

“Alabama counties did a tremendous job of assessing their situations and working together for projects that will benefit their residents now and in later years,” said Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA joins Governor Ivey in looking forward to the positive impact that these funds will make in these counties.”