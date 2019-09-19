Gov. Ivey announces she has lung cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In a video, the governor made the announcement of the diagnosis.

“Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy,” she said.

She said that she and her physician were able to discover it early on. She also promised the news will not affect her position of governor.

WATCH: Governor kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer

CBS 42 Special Report: BREAKING: Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer. CBS 42 Special Report: BREAKING: Governor Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer. CBS 42 Evening News Anchors Sherri Jackson and Jack Royer speak to CBS 42 State Capital Bureau Reporter Reshad Hudson. Details: http://bit.ly/32Rghfp Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, September 19, 2019

“Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do,” she said.

Following Ivey’s announcement, Lt. Gov. Will Ainworth released his own statement on the matter:

“Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead.

“Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them.”

Other members of office in Alabama have sent thoughts and prayers to Ivery:

Stephanie and I join countless others who will be praying for @GovernorKayIvey's full recovery – We are all united in her journey and in the journeys of so many who are never alone in defeating #cancer. https://t.co/kWb4gCIJcz — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) September 19, 2019

Cindy and I would like to express our concern and offer our thoughts and prayers to Gov. Ivey as she prepares to battle cancer! She is a true leader and a proven winner who has been successful in many fights before! I’m confident that she will prevail in this one as well! — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) September 19, 2019

Sending well wishes to @GovernorKayIvey for a speedy and full recovery! https://t.co/FY8xsBBnzq — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) September 19, 2019

Regardless of your politics I hope that we will pray for a speedy recovery for ⁦@GovernorKayIvey⁩ Gov. Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/g6LdUCrfe6 — Cam Ward (@SenCamWard) September 19, 2019

According to Article Five of the Alabama Constitution, the lieutenant governor will assume the duties of the governor if the governor is absent from the state and their duties for over 20 days or if they resign, are removed from office or die more than 60 days prior to the next general election.

Click here to read a CBS 42 report on Ivey’s alleged health issues in the past.

Click here to watch the full video announcement.