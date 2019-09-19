Gov. Ivey announces she has lung cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
In a video, the governor made the announcement of the diagnosis.
“Within the past few weeks, during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a spot on my lung that was unusual. Additional tests confirmed that this was, indeed, a tiny, isolated malignancy,” she said.
She said that she and her physician were able to discover it early on. She also promised the news will not affect her position of governor.
WATCH: Governor kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer
“Tomorrow morning, I will travel to UAB for an outpatient procedure, which will allow me to soon begin a series of specialized radiation treatments. None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do,” she said.
Following Ivey’s announcement, Lt. Gov. Will Ainworth released his own statement on the matter:
“Throughout her career, Kay Ivey has proven herself to be a strong and determined woman who will confront any obstacle placed in her path. The courage and tenacity she has shown in the past will serve her well in the challenge that lies ahead.
“Throughout her treatment, Gov. Ivey will carry with her the prayers, thoughts, and well-wishes of millions of Alabamians, and those of my family and I will certainly be among them.”
Other members of office in Alabama have sent thoughts and prayers to Ivery:
According to Article Five of the Alabama Constitution, the lieutenant governor will assume the duties of the governor if the governor is absent from the state and their duties for over 20 days or if they resign, are removed from office or die more than 60 days prior to the next general election.
Click here to read a CBS 42 report on Ivey’s alleged health issues in the past.
Click here to watch the full video announcement.