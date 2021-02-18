Gov. Ivey adding $5,000 reward for information in death of 2-year-old Major Turner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she will be adding $5,000 to the reward fund for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the death of 2-year-old Major Turner.

Turner was killed on Feb. 4 after he and his mother were shot through their apartment in the Kimbrough Homes neighborhood. Turner’s mother was also pregnant at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CrimeStoppers and the Birmingham Police Department have also offered $5,000 as well.

A vigil was held in his memory Thursday. Members of the community and Turner’s mother spoke and asked for justice to be brought for the 2-year-old.

If you have any information on this investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.