Gospel Artist Jonathan McReynolds’ message to ‘People’ during COVID-19 social distancing

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)–Artist Jonathan McReynolds just released a new visual album called “People”. The Grammy nominated and Stellar Award winner marveled at how the lyrics to the song and the current situation of social distancing taught him a lesson.

McReynolds said, “you know what even though I know we have this crazy situation that nobody was ready for, nobody was expecting to come, but when I listen to the lyrics that God gave me in 2019 to be released in this situation, I’m like, ‘oh so you knew.’ There’s no way you gave me the lyrics to these songs without knowing the strange situation we were going to be in.”

Recently, McReynolds non-profit Elihu Nation gave away $300 a day over the period of one week in support of those impacted by COVID-19.

According to Entertainment One “People doubles as a full-length visual album-the first for the genre of gospel music.” The EP is available now.

As for what keeps him inspired during this time, McReynolds said, “just knowing that He’s sovereign, knowing that everything is under his control, knowing that he still has a plan and assignment for me that’s what keeps me going everyday.”