Goodyear lays off more than 100 workers at Gadsden plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A union official says more than 100 workers at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Alabama have been laid off.
United Steelworkers Local 12 President Mickey Williams says the 105 layoffs happened Friday at the Gadsden plant. He says that brings the workforce at the plant down to 411 employees.
Goodyear representative Barbara Hatala told The Gadsden Times that the plant is “rightsizing staffing levels.”
