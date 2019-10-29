Good Samaritan says he was attacked helping disabled motorist; police investigating

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Odenville Police are investigating after a good Samaritan reported being attacked while stopping to help a disabled motorist.

Police Chief Adam Pardue said the incident was reported along Highway 174 near County Road 12 between 8 and 8:30 Monday evening.

“He said when he stopped there was a female, a white female standing beside the vehicle. When he got out and approached her about helping her, a black male came from behind the vehicle and had a knife. They had an altercation between the two of them. The Good Samaritan ended up getting in his truck and leaving. He did not call police until he got home, which probably took him about 10 minutes,” Pardue said.

Pardue said the vehicle was described as a dark-colored Nissan Rogue. Officers responded to the location but did not locate the suspect vehicle.

According to Pardue, a second citizen called Tuesday morning about noticing a similar vehicle Monday night.

“She feels like she saw the same vehicle in the area, within two miles of the area, last night around 8 p.m. So that would line up with about the time that we got the call around 8:20 p.m. about the other incident happening. Two people saw this vehicle, so they were there and there was something going on, we don’t know what was going on,” Pardue said.

Callers told police that the vehicle was pulled over on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing.

Chief Pardue encouraged neighbors to call the police to report a disabled vehicle rather than stopping to help.

“It’s tough, but it is the way the world is turning into. It’s sad that it’s not like it was 20 years ago. People don’t respect people anymore,” Pardue said.

Odenville Police said they will increase the presence of officers in the area.

If you have any information about the vehicle, call OPD at 205.629.0811

To view the original Facebook post provided by Odenville Police, click here.

