Golf group in Alabama donates car to woman after tornado damage

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Weeks after a tornado ripped through the Bagley community, one group of central Alabama golfers raised money to purchase a vehicle for a friend who lost hers in the storm.

On Easter Sunday, a tornado damaged several structures near the Jefferson and Walker County line.

Sandy Walden’s mother was injured after an awning fell on the car where they were seeking shelter.

“The wind was going and all I saw was lights and glass and I felt a big boom. I guess that was the awning of the store just fell on the top of my car and just collapsed and my mom was in the back seat,” said Walden.

Walden said her mother is now out of the hospital, but still has a long road to recovery.

“She had two broken vertebrates in her neck. She’s got a fractured sternum, she’s got a fractured collar bone,” said Walden.

For now, Walden’s full time job is staying by her mother’s side.

Walden used to work at Mountain View Golf Course in Graysville, where she made many lifelong friends.

“She helps us to organize and keeps our scorecards and basically just keeps us in check every Sunday,” said Chris McCondichie, a golfer and head of the local golf group, Brookside Golf Association.

The BGA formed as a group of friends several years ago. Some live in the neighboring town of Brookside. There are now more than 30 members.

Walden typically joins them on Sundays to play and fellowship.

“They’re awesome guys. They have hearts of gold,” said Walden.

When members of the BGA learned that her car was damaged in the storm, they wasted no time chipping in to help.

“We’ve got guys that are laid off but guys just generously opened their wallets and gave and it was just a great feeling to be a part of,” said McCondichie.

With help from her friends, Walden is back on the road. The new vehicle will allow her to transport her mother to and from upcoming doctor appointments.

McCondichie said group members were just glad to be able to help a friend in need.

“I think the cool thing is seeing God’s spirit move through the hearts of men, by being generous towards others. It’s just something we’re not seeing in our country right now,” said McCondichie.

Tonight, Walden is thankful for the gesture of kindness that she said is par for the course for members of BGA.

“36 of these guys, bless their hearts, they are such a blessing to me,” said Walden.

Walden’s mother is still recovering at home. She’s thankful for all of the support from neighbors in the community.