BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets are on sale now for “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue,” coming to Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall this spring.

In 2024, the show will head to more than 40 cities, including a stop at the BJCC on Thursday, March 14, for one night only.

The show is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End, and directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company.

The cast has Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt.

The play finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a dating app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger lover.

Tickets start at $35.

For more information and tour dates visit the tour website here.