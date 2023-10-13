BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tickets are on sale now for “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue,” coming to Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall this spring. 

In 2024, the show will head to more than 40 cities, including a stop at the BJCC on Thursday, March 14, for one night only. 

The show is written by Robert Leleux, author of The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy and The Living End, and directed by Eric Swanson, who was the co-founder and Executive Director of The Detroit Actors’ Theatre Company.

Golden Girls : The Laughs Continue

The cast has Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia and Jason Bowen as Stanley/Burt.

The play finds Sophia out on bail after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a dating app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together with help from a new (much) younger lover. 

Tickets start at $35.

For more information and tour dates visit the tour website here.