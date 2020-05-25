Gold Star Mom honoring son at Memorial Day service at Alabama National Cemetery

MONTEVALLO, Ala (WIAT) — The Alabama National Cemetery will be holding their annual Memorial Day ceremony, but with a small private group due to COVID-19.

Normally, the ceremony brings in around 2,000- 3,000 people to Montevallo.

Adrienne Bourland and her husband will be laying a wreath in honor of all those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice. That includes their son, Lt. Colonel Ken Bourland, who died in the Haiti earthquake in 2010 while on duty.

“We really understand the meaning of Memorial Day. A lot of people don’t and if they don’t have a connection with a service they will think this is a holiday let’s go to a sale or beach and all Gold Star families wish they would take a moment and think about the sacrifice that has been made and what Memorial Day really means,” Bourland said.

Lt. Colonel Bourland served in the U.S. Air Force for about 15 years, including a tour in Iraq in 2004.

Adrienne Bourland said her son was killed in Haiti while he was serving in a desk job for Southern Command. She said he was in charge of liasonships with more than a dozen Caribbean islands.

She said she and her family are honored to be laying a wreath at the ceremony for all the Gold Star families.

“I have friends who are new in their grief and it’s different when you have had a longer time to deal with your grief and you hopefully get to a place where you can are thankful for your child’s legacy and the friends they have made and the lives they touched,” Bourland said.

Alabama National Cemetery’s Memorial Service will be held Monday morning in Montevallo. A recording of the ceremony will be released later Monday so others can take a moment to reflect.

LATEST POSTS