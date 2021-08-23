‘Going home ceremony’ for Jasiah Scott, 14-year-old killed in go-cart accident, scheduled for Saturday

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A “going home ceremony” for Jasiah Scott, a 14-year-old killed in a go-cart accident last week, is scheduled for Saturday, according to a family member.

The services are set to take place at People’s Church, located at 2601 Zinnia Drive in Hueytown, and will begin at 11 a.m.

A viewing will take place before the services, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to make floral donations for Jasiah Scott can have them sent to 1011 Brooklane Drive, Suite F, Bessemer, Alabama, 35023.

