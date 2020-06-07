GoFundMe suspends Candace Owens’ account, campaign for Birmingham bar

(WIAT) — GoFundMe released a statement on Saturday evening saying they have suspended the account with Candace Owens her GoFundMe campaign for the Parkside Cafe due to inflammatory statements.
Owens expressed her support for a Birmingham bar owner and his views on George Floyd Saturday on Facebook. She started a GoFundMe campaign for the Parkside Cafe to raise money. The online fundraiser platform removed the campaign citing a pattern of statements that spread hate, discrimination, intolerance, and falsehoods against the black community at a time of profound national crisis. GoFundMe says those actions violate their terms of service.
Parkside Cafe issued a statement on social media condemning the remarks made by the owner. On the company’s Facebook page, they said they were “saddened” by the “heartless” comments made and they apologized for any pain this has caused.
In the post they wrote, “It in no way reflects the opinions or beliefs of the staff or other owners.”
GoFundMe concluded their statement by saying they will be working with Parkside Cafe to facilitate the transfer of the funds raised on their behalf.
