GoFundMe set up for slain Moody police officer

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Less than 24 hours after a Moody police officer was killed in the line of duty, a campaign has been started to support his family.

Sgt. Stephen Williams, who had worked in law enforcement for over 23 years, was killed during a shooting at the Super 8 Motel in Moody Tuesday night. In the time since his death, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support his family and the Moody Police Department.

Williams left behind a wife and three children.

“The money will go towards feeding the officers as well as his family and whatever other needs they may have,” organizers stated on the page. “If you cannot donate please pray and share.”

Initially, proceeds were set to also go to help feed the Moody Police Department, but organizers stated their needs had already been met. Now, the proceeds will only go to Williams’ family, Update: It looks like the food needs for the PD have been met…all donations will go directly to Officer Williams family.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly $11,000 had been raised.

To donate, click here.

LATEST POSTS