GoFundMe page started for family of 2-year-old boy fatally injured in log-splitter accident in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fundraiser is being held to support the family of a 2-year-old boy who died following a tragic accident earlier this month.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in honor of Pierson Woodward, who died Oct. 6 after losing his leg in a log splitter days earlier.

“The blood loss was too great and after several surgeries in a 24-hour period, there was no more left to do,” the page stated.

Organizers say they started the campaign to help out with funeral expenses. His funeral was held last Sunday.

“We are asking for the help of our family and friends to help with funeral expenses,” the page stated. “Like with most we don’t have life insurance on children that small and this would ease that burden.”

A representative for the family released the following statement:

“Pierson was a normal little boy that loved being outside. He was the youngest of 4 children. He wanted to help Mom and Daddy with every chore. He loved dirt, snuggles, Paw Patrol, fishing and coffee. His Sister was his best friend. She thinks she is his mom lol. Pierson has a smile that was as mischievous as he was. He found humor is the small things like all 2 year old. He was never scared of anything. Like all 2 year old sometimes his bravery got him in some interesting situations. His life was cut short in a very tragic accident. He will be greatly missed.”

As of Friday, the page has raised over $7,000 of its $8,000 goal.

To contribute, visit the page here.

