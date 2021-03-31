GoFundMe organized for dog injured in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A dog without an owner needs a helping hand from Central Alabama’s fellow dog lovers after suffering an injury in a hit-and-run accident.

The young sweet boy was found in the middle of the road on Monday, March 29, after being hit by a car. No one knows how long he had been there, the GoFundMe says, but he was covered in blood and obviously injured. Despite his injury, he still greeted those who came to his rescue with tail-wags and a calm demeanor.

The young dog is being cared for at Avondale Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., and although those who found him made multiple attempts to find his owner, they had no such luck.

He’s in need of surgery that could cost anywhere between $2,500 to $6,000. The options are either to insert pins and plates in his femur fracture, which is a great option but very expensive, or amputate the leg.

If you would like to help this four-legged guy keep all of his legs or want to help find him a home, click here.