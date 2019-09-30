GoFundMe fundraiser started for Alabama broadcaster Chris Stewart

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An online fundraiser has been started to assist the family of Alabama sports broadcaster Chris Stewart through his health problems.

The GoFundMe, started by Leah Colley on behalf of the family, has raised over $34,000 since it was started over the weekend. The story was first reported by The Tuscaloosa News over the weekend.

Stewart has done radio and play-by-play for baseball and basketball at the University of Alabama for over 20 years. Last month, Stewart had heart bypass surgery, but was recently required to go back to the hospital due to “setbacks” in his recovery. Stewart also suffered a stroke last year.

“Having already spent an extended stay in the hospital, and facing several more weeks before being discharged, the Stewarts are facing significant medical expenses,” the fundraiser summary stated. “With this is mind, the family would greatly appreciate any financial assistance offered by friends, fans, or those who just would like to help by contributing.”

Those who would like to contribute to the Stewarts’ fund can do so by clicking here.

