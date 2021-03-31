‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ director Adam Wingard coming to Alabaster Thursday for meet-and-greet

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows a scene from “Godzilla vs. Kong.” (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Director Adam Wingard seen at Lionsgate’s Screening and Q&A of ‘You’re Next’ AT 2013 COMIC CON, on Wednesday, July, 17, 2013 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images)

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, the director of the new movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” will appear at AmStar Cinemas in Alabaster for a meet-and-greet session with fans.

Adam Wingard, the Tennessee-born director who grew up in Birmingham, will be signing film posters between 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the showing of the movie. After the screening, Wingard will be available to answer questions.

Wingard previously directed movies such as “Blair Witch,” “Death Note,” “You’re Next,” and “The Guest.”

In a press release promoting the event, staff at AmStar Cinemas said the theater would follow safety guidelines, which include masks being worn at all times and social distancing. A signing table, coupled with appropriate social distancing, and sanitation stations will be provided for fans seeking to get the poster.

“Godzilla vs Kong” is now open at all AmStar and The Grand Theatre locations. For advance tickets, visit the theater’s website.