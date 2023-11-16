BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – While the Birmingham Zoo showcases over 500 animals during the day, visitors can witness new nighttime “creatures” starting tonight.

Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is set to open Thursday night at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Alabama Power, Glow Wild features more than 100 lanterns showcasing international animals.

Glow Wild will be open each week on select days between November 17, 2023, and January 15, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Entry into the event closes at 8 p.m.

This year’s event will feature new international animal lanterns plus exciting acrobatic performances on select nights.

For detailed dates and to purchase tickets, visit Birmingham Zoo’s website by clicking here. Glow Wild may not be open on nights with inclement weather and live zoo animals will not be viewable during the event itself.